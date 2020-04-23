Insurance Marketing Agency Discusses The Importance of Google My Business

Fairfax, Virginia (webnewswire) April 22, 2020 – 321 Web Marketing, an insurance marketing agency, has recently launched a new informational resource on the importance of Google My Business and why every business should set up a free account. Elijah Millard, the agency’s director of digital marketing, has designed the blog to be an informational resource for any business that wants to improve their web presence and search engine rankings.

Millard breaks down the article into two main points: how GMB can help businesses better manage their web presence and SEO rankings as well as how to optimize your free GMB account. The article offers critical information that can help businesses with no prior experience establish a solid web presence with ease. The team at 321 Web Marketing has extensive experience helping businesses ace their web presence, climb the search engine rankings, and solidify their standing in the market.

The agency focuses on full-spectrum marketing plans that can help any business to reach the customers that matter to them. With this new article, they dive deeper into the process and how the free and simple-to-use GMB tool is essential for marketing success in today’s modern technology landscape.

321 Web Marketing believes in the power of digital marketing and the importance of being thorough and smart about your online presence. The agency understands how competitive the SEO landscape is and aims to help businesses of all kinds benefit from proper marketing, which is why learning the basics of GMB and how to properly establish it can be a gamechanger for any business. The process itself consists of a few simple steps that can help any business owner gain a firm grasp on their online presence.

Overall, 321 Web Marketing’s new blog can help insurance marketers have a much clearer idea of how their business is performing and the marketing efforts that work best for them. For more information, visit https://www.321webmarketing.com or call their office at (703) 810-7557.

###