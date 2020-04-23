Contentful and Quantum Mob Partner to Provide Enriched Digital Experiences

Quantum Mob, a Toronto-based digital innovation firm today announced that it has partnered with Contentful, a leading enterprise headless CMS provider, to continue tocreate and deliver feature-rich digital experiences to clients. Through this partnership, Quantum Mob aims to empower its customers and play a key role in their digital transformation journey by building and delivering with Contentful more quickly and more effectively than ever.

Contentful is a market-leading content management platform driven by developer-friendly APIs to create a unified and structured content infrastructure. Quantum Mob will be working in partnership with Contentful to continue to bring a modern and feature-rich development experience to engineers, and a reliable and scalable content management solution to clients.

Commenting on the partnership, Erich Reich, Co-Founder and Head of Technology at Quantum Mob said, “Quantum Mob is a leader in providing premium custom-built digital solutions to innovative organizations and Contentful is a strong addition to our technology offering. Contentful is modern, easy to use headless or through the UI and has a rich set of extensions so you are never boxed in. This partnership will enable us to help our customers reach their digital transformation goals faster. We are looking forward to our collaboration and to sharing this goal with Contentful.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with Quantum Mob. As a platform provider with an open ecosystem we look for partners that build the best customer experiences possible, using the best technology available”, said Kevin Zellmer, Vice President of Partners at Contentful. “It is great to see validation in the market with early joint wins, together we are enabling our customers to execute effectively on their digital plans.”

Quantum Mob and Contentful have a strong history of successfully working together on a wide range of complex and technically demanding products. Quantum Mob, leveraging Contentful, was able to reduce time to market and significantly increase collector engagement and redemptions for one of the leading loyalty programs in Canada.

About Contentful:

Contentful, the global leader in headless content management, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo and many others rely on Contentful’s content platform.