Nitro Office launches its flagship productivity suite as a perfect alternative to Microsoft Office

Victoria, British Columbia – Nitro Office is pleased to announce its Nitro Office Suite, a suite of powerful and versatile productivity software designed for Windows users, has been launched on the Microsoft Windows Store.

“We are very excited to launch Nitro Office on the Microsoft Windows Store platform,”, says Jeff Lancaster, Program Manager for Nitro Office. “It is compatible with Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides and the entire collection of OpenOffice formats for Windows. It also includes a light PDF editor, a vector graphics and flowcharts drawing program, a databases editor, and a math formula software. Nitro Office is the perfect alternative to Word, Excel & PowerPoint for all levels of users.”

Nitro Office Documents – From word processing to desktop publishing, Nitro Documents has all the features you need to freely express your ideas and showcase your creativity. Features include:

– A full featured Word document editor

– Offer a wide variety of document design options

– Desktop publishing for brochures and newsletters

– Insert pictures with different formats

Nitro Office Spreadsheet – An intuitive and easy to use spreadsheet program that comes with a comprehensive range of advanced features. Spreadsheet makes it possible to collect, cross-tabulate, and summarize data from enterprise databases. Features include:

– Designed for both home and corporate users

– Use built-in templates to enhance work efficiency

– Flexible cell formatting with numerous styling features

– Compatible with Microsoft Excel (.xlsx & .xls)

Nitro Office Slideshows – Create outstanding presentations with rich content. Use our easy-to-use drawing and diagramming tools to add style and sophistication to your slideshow. Manage and deliver presentation with Slide Show Mode to control how slides are presented.

– Versatile creation and editing features

– Create presentation with media-rich content

– Support multiple monitors with Presenter Console

– Compatible with Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx & .ppt)

Download a free trial of Nitro Office Suite from: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productId/9PJJX8XSHZM4

About Nitro Office

Founded in 2019, Nitro Office’s mission is to empower our users to accomplish more and faster with less. Nitro Office software products are designed from the ground up to provide powerful productivity and utility software that can be used quickly and effectively, even by novice computer users.

Contact

Jeff Lancaster

305 – 870 Short St. Victoria, BC

Victoria, BC, Canada, V8X 2V5

www.NitroOffice.com