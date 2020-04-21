CEO Landyn Gerleman hosts his first event in his hometown of Branson Missouri

Branson, (April 21th, 2020): Landyn Gerleman, the CEO, President of Creators Live is going to hold his very first event in his hometown in Branson, Missouri. This is going to serve as the best opportunity for individuals to live beyond the digital life where they will get to reach out to their favourite social media creators popular on TIktok and watch them perform live. It will let everyone enjoy a one-on-one interaction with creators on a personal level.

The event, known as The Walk Resort Theatre is going to be held on 20th June 2020, 12pm onwards. Some of the popular creators performing on the event are Danielle Cohn, Sebastian Topete, Riley Lewis, Tayson Madkour, Mattia Polibio, Kevin Salazar, Lina, Levi Underhill and many more. The event will serve as one of the best Tiktok social media event to interact with their social media creators in real life. Interested individuals can log onto www.creatives-live.com to avail creator passes and travel packages for various social media events.

The website platform also offers resourceful information such as schedule, hotel, venue, and so on. Stay hooked on the website to be updated with the new additions. ‘Gear up to witness an unforgettable experience as you interact with creators like never before on 20th June. Call on 417-231-6375 for any queries’, as said by Landyn Gerleman, CEO of Creators Live.

Creators Live is an event, an exclusive opportunity for individuals to meet their social media icons, to be held on 20th June, 2020 in Branson, Missouri.

For more information, feel free to browse https://creators-live.com/

landyn@creators-live.com

417-231-6375

