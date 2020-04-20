Tint Room Davao Offering Superior Quality Ceramic Window Tints in Davao

Davao, Philippines, April 2020 – Tint Room Davao, a trusted provider of window tinting solutions and car accessories in Davao City, Philippines, is offering ceramic window tints for automotive, residential and commercial uses. Through this the company aims at making the dry season more bearable for the people of Davao.

Tint Room Davao is the leading name in tint films and car accessories market of the Philippines. The company is known for its outstanding service in the field of automotive, residential and commercial window tinting. Being the leader in window film solution and installation in Davao, the company is now offering ceramic tints, the latest and the best tinting film for heat rejection.

Like all premium tints offered by the Tint Room Davao, the Nano-Tech Ceramic Tint is available in a variety of shades to match the demands of customers. ”These films will be brilliant in the warm weather of the Philippines as they are designed to offer 99.99% UV protection,” said Amrit Mirpuri, owner Tint Room Davao. “They do an exceptional job in protecting skin, car seats, furniture, paintings, wall paints, antiques, and other things from getting damaged over the time from the harmful rays of sun.” Other key features of Nano-Tech Ceramic Tint: exceptional heat-forming properties for easy installation, an advanced scratch-resistant coating and adhesive system for lasting durability.

U.V. rays are a significant source of unwanted heat in a house, office or vehicle. The Nano-Tech Ceramic Tint is made with infrared-blocking nano-ceramic technology, which gives exceptional heat rejection. Nano-ceramic technology also does not interfere with mobile phones, WiFi signals and wireless networks as compared to dyed and metallised films.

Tint Room Davao, also known as L.A. Car Accessories Davao City, has served the Davao City and nearby areas for a long time and understand the requirements of the locals very well. “Every day we pride our exceptional customer service and quality of our offered products,” said Mirpuri.

To know more information about ceramic tints, visit their official website, https://tintroomdavao.com/. In case of any query, one can also call on (082) 228-7001 to 02 or email to inquiry@Lacaraccessories.com. One can visit their local store at The Crest, Diversion Road, Buhangin, Davao City 8000.