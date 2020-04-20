How Do I Update My Garmin GPS?

You can get an onboard GPS device if are sick ate yelling Siri or pulling out your phone whenever you search for an address. Simply say where you want to go and it will fetch the desired route for you.

Garmin devices need to have an updated list of maps with roads and highways to navigate properly and effectively. We all have heard of the scenarios like GPS take you down a dark road with a twist and turns until you get to a place with a dead end.

Streets and routes constantly change if you don’t keep your GPS updated, you might end up in a dead-end place from where you cannot go anywhere. Don’t worry keeping GPS device update is easy, especially with Garmin’s Express software. Connect your Garmin unit with your computer and let Garmin Express Software do its magic. You can use Express whether you have a DriveAssist, Drive, Nuvi, Zumo, or any other model of Garmin GPS. Here’s easy step tp step guide to update Garmin GPS:

Connect your Garmin GPS to your computer: Firstly, to do this remove the Garmin GPS from your motorcycle, car or truck and connect your Garmin Gps to your computer. Use the USB cable to connect it with your laptop and wait for few minutes to complete the process. If you are doing it for the very first time, you should connect your device with the Garmin account.

Install Garmin Express: You will need to install to Garmin Express in your computer first. Go to Garmin Express download page to download it, you can download it for Windows and Mac as well. Once you download it, click on the install button and follow the prompt instructions to complete the process.

Access or purchase updates: Make sure you have a working internet connection if after installation Garmin Express is not working. Click on ” Add a Device” to manually add a device and select all updates and stay connected while your device is updating. Once it’s done you will have all apps either free or your purchased ones.

Now disconnect the device: You can eject your device and unplug it once the updates are done installing. Connect the updated device back in the desired vehicle whether it is a car, motorcycle, or truck.

These are the simple steps you have to follow to update your Garmin GPS.

