Free Webpage during C-19 Lockdown – Zypline Releases Zpage Enables Online Display by Just Registering Mobile Number

ZYPLINE Zpage turns mobile phone numbers into online addresses creating an instant online page for businesses and workers during Covid-19 lock down

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 18 April 2020 – ZYPLINE releases Zpage.in empowering millions of small businesses, contractors, restaurants, groceries, taxi drivers and service providers, etc., to instantly have a valuable webpage to display products & services available during the lockdown period.

­Simple, Economical, Flexible

The patented and breakthrough ZPage platform is the world’s simplest internet-posting system, it directly uploads any document in any format and establishes the user’s mobile number as the online locator. This is done without the expense or technical support requirements of a conventional website.

Zpage Says It All In 1-Page

“The information that a customer wants — product or service details, prices, contact information, hours and area served – usually can be provided with a single page providing your customers with valuable and up-to-date information on-demand when it is needed” reports Ray Kasbarian, ZYPLINE CEO. Soon everyone will ask: “Do you have a ZPage?”

Free Service During C-19

During the lockdown period Zpage is offering the service totally free (normally Rs 1500 for the online page and support for 10 years.)

How To Get A Zpage

To get a free posting, send a 1-page PDF of what should be posted to intake@zpage.in and someone from Zpage will SMS a code to authorize the upload and posting. Users do not have to register, nor provide an email, nor create and retype passwords. For security, the system works totally on one-time SMS verification codes.

Value & Benefits

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how people work, stay in touch, and do business. During lockdown, as customers are at home in front of computers, Zpage provides opportunity for small businesses to communicate with their customers in a simple way and provide key information of their status and their offerings. ZPage does not aggregate online data; it gives owner of the mobile number total control of what a user sees

Enhancement To Any Existing Marketing Programs

Zpage is not a replacement or in competition for any advertising or social media; it is an enhancement.

Great For Restaurants

A good example and use case are restaurants. A consumer can just enter the restaurants phone number on Zpage.in and learn what’s available, menus, is it open, is it offering take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery This is valuable customers wants and it is available on-demand 24×7. If unable to reach a restaurant or business just enter their phone number on Zpage.in.

Voice Mail Becomes Sales Tool

The message on voicemail can instruct callers to use phone number on Zpage. No lost customers, no phone tag, no delays in providing information. A missed call becomes a sales opportunity.

[z] Marks The Spot

For those using print advertising, they add [z] added at end of the listed phone number. Readers can then easily identify what ads have online content associated with the phone number and can then use it on Zpage.in.

Not A Search Engine

ZPage is not for consumers “searching” for a service, but for those who want additional information about a business they already know or have already identified from an advertisement, flyer or business card.

Media Contacts:

ZYPLINE SERVICES, Inc.

Barbara Bernard +1-650-561-6030 Barbara@zpage.in

Dimple Shah +91 9558819097 Dimple@zpage.in

ZYPLINE™ Zpage™ Patent 9,262,606 Info@ZPAGE.IN