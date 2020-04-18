New Kid Online Chess is Your Next Move

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Marietta, GA:A virtual online club for children to play chess, learn and compete with club mates has gone live. Hosted by Kid Chess, it helps to break the monotony of staying indoors as the global coronavirus pandemic grows.

Kid Chess Online enables current, registered users to continue the Kid Chess program at home and are open Mondays to Fridays from 2:45pm-4:45pm& 7:00pm-8:00pm.

The virtual club also offers extensive practice tools for members to adopt, adapt and improve their game against their friends and other members. The portal also tracks local school tournament standings.

Kid Chess Online is built on a secured platform. A child-friendly safeguard called “Kid Mode” can be turned on by parents. By activating Kid Mode all communication features are disabled, leaving only the best part: Chess!

Launched in 1998, Mr. Justin Morrison began Kid Chess as an instructional company for children, with the focus on keeping the game fun for children while teaching them essential life lessons such as sportsmanship, problem-solving, critical thinking, patience and attention span.

Participation in chess has been shown to increase test scores in reading and math.

“Chess develops analytical and decision-making skills that can be applied to real life,” offered Mr. Morrison. “The game also encourages children to learn to focus, plan, and persevere through challenges, while building self-confidence.

“Kid Chess Online offers children the opportunity to gain all that learning from the comfort of their own home in a safe and friendly environment.”

Over the years, Kid Chess has worked with many state individual and team champions. This program is run with great success and popularity in many Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, City of Atlanta, and private schools.

Kid Chess also offers after-school instruction as well as small group instruction, tournaments, summer camps, private lessons, and advanced lessons.

Their instructors have been chosen for their chess playing ability and to work with children, parents, and schools, and each instructor must pass in-depth background checks.

Kid Chess is in scores of schools, and thousands of children are involved in Kid Chess after-school programs and home school programs. More play at chess camps or take private lessons. For more details about Kid Chess, click over to their website: https://www.kidchess.com/.