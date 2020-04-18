New Book by Stephen Gallas: A Bridge Abridged

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Stephen Gallas A Bridge Abridged hitting stores everywhere on December 14th, 2019.

When we travel abroad, what do the people we encounter think of us?

If we were to put their impressions of us together, what might that story look like? A Bridge Abridged is a linked short story collection made up of eleven stories that explore these questions.

This collection, because of its wide variety of settings, would appeal to any reader who enjoys traveling.

Stephen Gallas is an English professor whose hobbies include traveling and studying foreign languages. He has an MFA from Chapman University in Orange, California and a BA from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Stephen lives with his wife in Lakewood, Ohio.

