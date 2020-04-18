Dhaka, (April 18th, 2020): Andrew Sobko, well known for his dynamic knowledge and expertise in the field of Logistics and Artificial Intelligence, runs company contracts with CDL 1000. The organization works in collaboration with more than 100 employees offering real-time tracking solutions for a large number of logistics customers.

Popular for its contributions in the boxing industry with Natex Boxing Promotions, as its co-founder, Andrew has now his interest laid upon truck driving job opportunities in the CDL 1000 project. The platform is a one stop solution for meeting the daily challenges in regards to warehousing, drayage-intermodal and over the road operations.

As per reports, he has also been the advisor on Global Trade issues and Trade deal with China to President Donald Trump. Andrew Sobko CEO of AI team sets a living example for hard work and intelligence with his contribution across a number of fields.

By working co-operatively with the team, he has established CDL 1000 as a top marketplace platform for supply chain. Furthermore, Mr.Sobko has put his talent and expertise in a number of fields, i.e., logistics, real time tracking, 3PL platform and several other domains of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence industry is booming at the present and requires the conviction of a talented leader to pave the path towards success. The world of artificial intelligence offers deep insights which can only be unravelled by an expert professional such as Andrew Sobko. The domain requires the expertise held by the man of the hour from his past achievements and excellence.

For more information, please visit https://cdl1000.com/

