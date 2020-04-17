Wahaso Systems Saves Over Half A Billion Gallons of Drinking Water

April 20, Hinsdale, IL. Water Harvesting Solutions, Inc, “Wahaso,” is the provider of custom water reuse systems. Its expertise is in designing, building and delivering water harvestingsystems for the commercial and institutional sectors in the USA and Canada. The company has treated millions of gallons of water to maximize water savings.

Water Harvesting Solutions (Wahaso), a Chicago-based company, has installed over 160 systems since its inception in 2008 by partners John Bauer and Stuart Bailin. The company has established projects in 34 states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada. It provides technical assistance for on-site water conservation and reuse systems to minimize the municipal water supplies of large commercial buildings. At the end of 2019, the completed projects by the company have combined water savings of over half a billion gallons.

As members of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Wahaso addresses the larger objectives and concerns of customers wanting to acquire the LEED certification for their commercial building. The company actively supports designing and documentation of water harvesting methods to maximize LEED points.

They offer services that are custom-tailored to design/build water harvesting systems for improving the sustainability of any building. They harvest rainwater, greywater, stormwater and condensate for on-site, non-potable uses such as toilet flushing, irrigation, and cooling tower make-up. The result is significant water savings in each location and eventually, sustainability of the local freshwater supplies.

