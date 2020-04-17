Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems Europe

Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The digital summit for Imaging Systems, Object Detection & Computer Vision experts in the vehicle ADAS & Level 4+5 automation scene

Berlin, April 17, 2020

From leveraging sensor hardware to Sensor Fusion Technology, Edge Computing, Training & Validation to Image processing and Computer Vision. ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems will give you the change to engage over 2 days with over 250 stakeholders involved in the development of Imaging Systems, Object Detection & Computer Vision, incl. sensor hardware & software, image & sensor data processing, Radar & LiDAR in ADAS & the Level 4+5 automation scene. Our digital event provides you with precise insights to learn, engage and discuss automotive tech innovation in real-time with thought leaders across the globe.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems will take place on September 09-10, 2020 with over 250 imaging systems experts developing level 4+5 automated vehicles joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/automotive-imaging/

ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems – Key Topics:

-Image processing and Computer Vision – What to expect from this liaison?

-Leveraging sensor hardware – How to overcome challenges in lidar, radar and camera sensor development?

-Training & Validation – How to implement computer vision algorithms for object detection?

-Sensor Fusion Technology – How to merge sensors to perceive the whole environment around the vehicle?

-Getting a clearer image – What are tools to overcome design and image quality challenges for camera sensors?

-AI and ground truth data – How to train and validate computer vision models for object detection?

-In-cabin sensing – How intelligent driver monitoring sensors improve autonomous vehicle safety

-Putting perception on the map – How to combine sensor technology with HD mapping to deliver high quality data?

-How can the use of edge computing lead to a much faster perception by automated vehicles?

-How can virtual testing & validation of imaging systems & computer vision approaches accelerate autonomous vehicle development?

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers: https://youtu.be/ioBW6LmL_2w

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elise Orhan

Marketing Director, Manufacturing & Industry of Things World Events

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 84 | E: elise.orhan@we-conect.com