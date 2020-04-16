Winston-Salem Carpet Cleaning Company Offer New Sanitizer Services

Greensboro, North Carolina (webnewswire) April 16, 2020 – Safe-Dry® Carpet Cleaning, a Winston-Salem carpet cleaning company, recently began offering antibacterial sanitizing services to protect families and their homes from germs and airborne diseases.

The new antibacterial sanitizing services are meant to remove harmful germs from carpets such as mold, mildew, fungi and bacteria that can contribute to the spread of airborne illnesses and diseases. With the recent rise in Coronavirus cases in the United States, it is important to clean areas of the home that can house the virus, including carpets. This is especially true for families that wear shoes inside of their homes, as germs and bacteria cling to shoes from outside and are then transferred to the fibers of carpets.

Safe-Dry uses a commercial antibacterial sanitizer called “MediClean” or “Microban”, which can kill disease causing germs stored in the fibers of carpets. The antibacterial sanitizer is a water-based bactericide, fungicide, deodorizer and antimicrobial formulation. Although it is unknown whether Microban is able to completely kill the germs that cause Coronavirus, removal of existing bacteria and germs from carpets will greatly reduce the potential of the virus spreading and infecting family members.

The use of Microban has been proven to be effective against viruses such as Influenza As and Herpes Simplex. Additionally, Microban has been successful at removing common fungi and bacteria such as Athletes’ foot fungi and Escherichia coli. The antibacterial sanitizer is pH balanced and non-corrosive, safe and effective, and has been tested on thousands of water damage and microbial remediation projects.

As Coronavirus begins to spread more rapidly, ensuring your home and carpets are rid of germs and bacteria cannot be understated. Fortunately Safe-Dry Carpet Cleaning is working to keep families safe by offering antibacterial sanitizing services to residents of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. To learn more about Safe-Dry’s antibacterial sanitizing services or to book an appointment, please call the professional carpet cleaners at (336) 560-9640 or schedule an appointment online at https://www.1800safedry.com. The Winston-Salem office is located at 1136 Louise Rd, Suite 105, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.

###