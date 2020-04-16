New Book by Robert Wexelblatt: Intuition of The News

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Robert Wexelblatt Intuition of The News hitting stores everywhere on November 14th, 2019.

“… loaded with wit, bristling with irony, draped in erudition and studded with metaphysics.” – Zofia Smardz, review of The Decline of Our Neighborhood, New York Times Book Review

“Wexelblatt’s book is laden with wit, with wry observations, gentle sarcasm, and wicked ironies. It always has just enough laughter to keep its characters (and the reader) from spinning off into the abysses.” – Fred Marchant, review of Life in the Temperate Zone in Harvard Book Review

“A writer of great wit and superb imagination, Wexelblatt’s worlds are welcoming and all-encompassing.” – Review of The Decline of Our Neighborhood in Booklist

Robert Wexelblatt is professor of humanities at Boston University’s College of General Studies. He has published six fiction collections, Life in the Temperate Zone, The Decline of Our Neighborhood, The Artist Wears Rough Clothing, Heiberg’s Twitch, Intuition of the News, and Petites Suites; two books of essays, Professors at Play and The Posthumous Papers of Sidney Fein; two short novels, Losses and The Derangement of Jules Torquemal; essays, stories, and poems in a variety of scholarly and literary journals, and the novel Zublinka Among Women, awarded the Indie Book Awards first prize for fiction. Hsi-wei Tales, a collection of Chinese stories, and book of verse, Fifty Poems, are forthcoming.

