LA-based Center Helps Clients Overcome Problems with Counseling and Psychotherapy

The Center offers the latest in counseling and psychotherapy.

People require therapy and counseling for different reasons. Some individuals require it because they do not feel as well as they once did. Some couples require it because they are not getting along as well as they once did. Even in some families, tensions rise and communication falters. Then, the family heads for family counseling.

In Los Angeles, one West Hollywood and Silverlake center known as Los Angeles Therapy Center & Associatesoffers such services. The center was founded by Roland A. Frauchiger, MA, MFT. This professional and his team have been leading clients toward happier lives for over 25 years. Visiting the website will provide a better overview of the center and its services: www.latherapy.info.

Frauchiger has had years of experience in working with families, couples, and individuals in Los Angeles. He can handle many types of situations requiring therapy or counseling. He uses bioenergetics, orgonomic, and psychotherapeutic techniques to help clients regain a better sense of cognitive, emotional, and behavioral functioning. As a respected marriage therapist in Los Feliz, Frauchigeroffers healing counseling and psychotherapy services.

Beyond being known for his marriage counseling in Los Feliz, Frauchiger offers treatments relating to other conditions: anxiety, depression, mood swings, pre-marital counseling, domestic violence, family/relationship problems, child counseling, personality disorders and other developmental disorders.

The Center also offers the following programs and treatments: anger management & domestic violence programs, the No-nonsensesix-hour anger management course, couples & family counseling, child counseling, how to live with another person, mind & body therapy, alternative counseling & psychotherapy and orgone & bioenergetics therapy.

If you still have questions, contact the Center today. Visit the aforementioned website to get started.

Contact Us:

Latherapy

2347 Edgewater Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039.

Phone No: 800 899 0064

Website: https://latherapy.info/