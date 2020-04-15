Read how Entrepreneur and Influencer Alireza Kohany Became a top Name in Marketing Industry

Alireza Kohany is one of the most trusted names in the field of marketing in Turkey. He has carved a name for himself and has reached a new level with his digital marketing skills. He also is professional Entrepreneur, Influencer and Instagram Star, He was born in Tehran, Iran on June 18, 1993 (18/06/1993). He completed his education in engineering and passed out as a computer engineer. Post his graduation, he migrated to Turkey after he got great work opportunities over there. However, his work in Turkey was completely different than marketing.

– Who is an Entrepreneur? Alireza Kohany’s answer:

An entrepreneur is an individual who creates a new business, bearing most of the risks and enjoying most of the rewards. The entrepreneur is commonly seen as an innovator, a source of new ideas, goods, services, and business/or procedures.

Entrepreneurs play a key role in any economy, using the skills and initiative necessary to anticipate needs and bring good new ideas to market. Entrepreneurs who prove to be successful in taking on the risks of a startup are rewarded with profits, fame, and continued growth opportunities. Those who fail, suffer losses and become less prevalent in the markets.

With a business mind, he ventured into the import and export of goods in Turkey. Within no time, he earned a lot of money. With time, he expanded his work and set up his offices in Turkey and around. Besides this, he also invested a good amount of money in real estate and has been closely associated with the business. He shared his experience of a change in his profession and said, “After moving to Turkey, I had made my mind to make money in a short period. I kept myself open to any business opportunities which would give me good financial returns. That’s when I thought to keep my work of marketing aside and focus more on minting money.”

Despite such a hectic work schedule, he took out time for marketing and worked as a freelance digital marketer for the well-known companies in Turkey. The money which he made in the import and export business saw the birth of his own influencer marketing start-up. He started off from scratch and his creative marketing skills saw a good jump in his business. Alireza Kohany’s company boasts of having many clients whom he is handling on the digital medium.