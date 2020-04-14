3D Camera Market to grow at a CAGR of 33.3% by 2030

3D Camera Market is valued around USD 2.29 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 54.44 Billion by 2030 with the CAGR of 33.3% over the forecast period.

3D Camera is imaging device consist of two lenses to further enhance the image quality as well as 3Dimag with more realistic look. These cameras are based on the depth sensing technologies which involves the use of sensors along with the object differentiation. The consistent evolution of 3D cameras has wide applications in different application which may be proved helpful in near future.

Global 3D Camera Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology, and by regional. Based upon type, the 3D camera market is fragmented into Target Camera and Target-free Camera. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into Time-of-flight, Stereo Vision, and Structured Light. Based on application, the market is fragmented into Professional Camera, Smartphone, Tablet, Computer, and Others. The regional bifurcation of countries includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW which are further segmented into major countries such as U.S., UK, France, and others.

Constant growth of entertainment industry along with technological advancement which is further supported by growing automation are key drivers for Global 3D Camera Market.

The 3D cameras market is mainly driven by the constant rising demand from entertainment industry along with surge in the adoption of 3D cameras. There has been constant technological advancement as well as infrastructure development further associated with wide applications in different end user industries such as construction, mining & others. In addition, there has been development in gaming industry along with the use of segmented and virtual reality. Moreover, there has been advancement in robotics as well as growing inclination towards automation is expected to enhance the market growth. However, high costs of 3D cameras followed by lack of consumer awareness are likely to impede the market growth. On the contrary, constant innovation and rising investments in the industries may create numerous opportunities in the market.

The developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to hold the major market share owing to the presence of advanced technology supported by developed infrastructure. Moreover, presence of major market players in the region followed by growing automation is likely to contribute the market growth. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the 3D camera market in terms of growth rate owing to the wide applications indifferent industries added by the constant growing entertainment and gaming industry in the region. In addition, extensive use of sensors, burgeoning use of smartphone as well as promising growth in the disposable income are also likely to direct the market growth.

The major market players profiled in the 3D camera market includes Nikon, Panasonic, Go pro, LG electronics Corp, Fujifilm Corp, Sony, Samsung Electronics Corp, Faro Technologies and Intel Corporation among others.