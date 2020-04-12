Express Hardwood Floors Offers High Quality Hardwood Floor Installation Service

Olathe, Kansas (webnewswire) April 11, 2020 – Express Hardwood Floors is a family owned and operated business that offers high quality hardwood floor installation in Overland Park KS. Their experienced professionals has a broad knowledge of all types of flooring installation, refinishing, and repairs, as well as communication and customer service skills. They offer quality products at competitive rates, 95 percentage dust-free, and safe work procedures to ensure your home maintains its integrity during the hardwood floor installation process.

When asked about the company, the spokesperson said, “At Express Hardwood Floors, we provide hardwood floor installation services to residential and commercial sites. Whether it’s an existing site or new construction, our hardwood floor installers in Olathe KS will work with you to install hardwood floors in your choice of species, style, and finish. We’ll measure and evaluate your space, discuss your options, give you an estimate, and schedule your installation service. We also provide hardwood floor repair in Leawood KS.”

Express Hardwood Floors specializes in custom hardwood floor work, including borders, medallions, and inlays. They work with you and your designer to take your vision and create a unique and functional hardwood floor that compliments your space. At Express Hardwood, they follow and exceed industry standards for sanding and hardwood floor refinishing in Mission Hills KS and use only the highest quality products on the market, so you know your investment is protected.

“We specialize in hardwood flooring restoration for historic, estate, commercial, and residential spaces. We’ll work with your historical conservators and design team to ensure that every step of the restoration process honors and protects the original flooring and concept. Our experience includes government and private projects restoring custom designs, working with various hardwoods flooring species, and using a wide range of finishes and stains. Trust Express Hardwood Floors to restore your hardwood floors to their former glory,” added the spokesperson.

Express Hardwood Floors designs, crafts, and installs hardwood stairs for residential and commercial spaces. They will even repair or refinish existing stairs. They also offer hundreds of standard and custom trim designs and colors to match your existing space and flooring. Whether your stairs are carpeted, worn, or damaged, Express Hardwood Floors expert craftsmen can renew them to their original beauty. They will also create a brand new staircase in your home or commercial space.

Visit https://expresshardwoodfloorsks.com/

