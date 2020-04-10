Calgary’s ClearView Services Ramps Up Safety Measures During COVID-19 Pandemic

Friday April 10, 2020

Calgary, AB:Family-owned plumbing and heating specialist ClearView Services has revealed it is maintaining an essential lifeline to Calgary citizens during the coronavirus pandemic by taking extra safety precautions.

With the province of Alberta seeing positive COVID-19 cases spiral past 1,400 in recent days, the team at ClearViewis determined to ensure containment and transmission prevention are followed to maintain safety for their workers and their clients on callouts.

ClearView’s owner Kyle Lumsden said the company was abiding by a four-step approach

while remaining on the front foot in solving plumbing and electrical-related problems.

These consist of routine application of sanitizer, constant wiping down of surfaces in workers’ vehicles and tools after each visit, cleaning work areas with disinfectants, as well as observing social distancing rules.

Mr Lumsden said: “While COVID-19 has changed the way many of us live and work, ClearView’s team of plumbers, HVAC technicians and electricians are continuing to maintain essential services. As always, we’re here to serve the community in its time of need.”

Those services extend from leaking taps and overflowing toilets to more challenging problems such as sewer blockages and repairs. Their electrical division is also on hand to provide solutions for any arising electric, heating and air conditioning issues.

“Whatever the task, large or small, our focus at ClearView is service excellence and craftsmanship in both materials and installation,” added Mr Lumsden, who started ClearView nearly 25 years ago.

The company, which only employs experienced and certified technicians, has grown to nine trucks and over 12 employees. “We seek to fix problems and prevent them from ever happening again by addressing their root cause.

“ClearView has long been the name Calgarians can call upon for reliable service and quality results that ultimately save the day – and no more so than during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,” he said.

Turning to hiring a plumber or an electrician during the times of coronavirus, Mr Lumsden urged residents to ask what precautions are taken by a home-services contractor, that they are licensed and to check their reviews.

For more information about ClearView Services or to book an appointment, call 403-216 -8439 or to discover more about their services click over to their website: https://clearviewplumbing.ca/.