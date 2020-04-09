Plumber Extends Lifeline to Austin Residents During Coronavirus Pandemic

Thursday April 9, 2020

Round Rock, TX: Now more than ever, your plumbing – toilets, taps, and pipes – have to work. But, fortunately, in these times of COVID-19, homeowners in Austin Texas can turn to veteran plumber Robert Breithaupt for immediate help.

Robert and the RC’s Plumbing Company team take enormous lengths to protect them and their clients from the spread of the novel coronavirus during call-outs, with them suiting up in protective equipment before entering homes.

While the extra layer gives comfort for all, Robert is more than aware of the problems his clients across Travis County can be exposed to when it comes to plumbing issues.

So whether it’s a blocked toilet, a dripping tap, sewer blockage or more underlying problems in the pipes, this licensed master plumber is always on hand to ensure any plumbing or electrical issues are handled correctly.

The company has recently added “no-contact video inspections” to their service portfolio. This allows customers to have a licensed plumber or electrician evaluate the problem without stepping foot in their home.

“Our team will work around a client’s schedule and find the most convenient time to call, diagnose the issue and provide the correct solution,” commented Mr Breithaupt.

“There’s no job too big or too small that our team of experts won’t tackle, whether it’s a leaking faucet, a failing water heater or an electrical panel that needs to be replaced.”

Their team is background-checked and are cross-trained in the latest industry standards and best practices, while also having extensive services knowledge to make homes safer and more comfortable.

The company is adept at surveying houses for electrical inspection, as well as upgrading outdated wiring or circuits, providing a home backup generator and installing surge protection to protect electronics and appliances from power surges.

The team covers areas including Austin, Buda, Cedar Park, Elgin, Georgetown, Jonestown, Lago Vista, Leander, Manor, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.

Turning to hire a plumber or an electrician during the times of coronavirus, Mr Breithaupt urged residents to ask what precautions are taken by a home-services contractor, that they are licensed and to check their reviews.

He added: “Here at RC Plumbing, we are prepared to offer our services, help and advice to the community at this highly stressful time, we are licensed, and have fantastic testimonials to back up our high service standards.”

For more information or to book an appointment, call 512 563 1845 or email: office@rcplumbing company.com. Alternatively to discover more about their services

click over to their website: https://www.rcplumbingcompany.com.