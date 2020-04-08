WP Engine : Recommended Partner for Adobe Business

WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, announced that it has been selected as a WordPress recommended partner for Adobe Business Catalyst customers transitioning to a new digital experience platform.

Adobe Business Catalyst is an all-in-one hosted Content Management System (CMS) for digital agencies and business owners. Adobe announced the end of development for its Business Catalyst program as of March 26, 2018 and will cease the Business Catalyst program as of March 21, 2021. As part of the change process, Adobe named WP Engine a recommended partner to smooth the process of transitioning for Business Catalyst customers based on its WordPress digital experience expertise, award-winning support and Agency Partner Program.

Highlights of the Adobe Business Catalyst partnership:

1. Simplified, seamless and supported migration. Adobe Business Catalyst customers will enjoy simplified, seamless and supported migration to WordPress through WP Engine.

2. Proven migration solution. To support your move to the greener pastures of WordPress, WP Engine has teamed up with WordHerd, a migration agency with deep experience transferring business sites from Business Catalyst to WordPress.

3. Benefit from WordPress. WordPress is the world’s most popular CMS for a reason, it offers more possibilities to help your business grow.

4. Access to great resources for your business. Through WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program you can work directly with over 2,000 agencies to build great digital experiences, like the Antenna Group (formerly Chicago Digital), an Adobe Business Catalyst Master Partner, who can re-imagine your favorite Business Catalyst features on WordPress.

5. The WordPress Digital Experience Platform. With WP Engine’s digital experience platform you will have the performance, security, reliability, developer tools, ease of use and most extensive customer success on your team for the ultimate peace of mind.

