Wholesale Top-Grade Human Hair Bundles & Wigs

Just Virgin Hair, a professional human hair supplier specialized in high quality human hair products (virgin hair bundles, human hair wigs, lace front, lace closure ) for over years. By providing with high quality hair products and excellent service，JVH is always dedicated to creating real customers values for those who are in need of a full, long and beautiful hair to gain a long-lasting beauty, confidence or even a happy life.

JVH – Your best place to wholesale top-quality but cheap virgin hair bundles and human hair wigs!

Why Should Choose JVH To Your Best Hair Wholesale Vendor?

✔Our Products – Virgin Hair Bundles (Brazilian hair, Indian hair, Malaysian hair, Peruvian hair), Lace Frontal & Lace Closure, Human Hair Wigs, etc.

✔Our Quality – 100% Virgin hair collected, our hair products can be repeated style (dye, color) many times, no shedding and tangling after wash could last longer than 1.5 years!

✔Our Prices – 15%~20% Cheaper than others human hair suppliers, the best profitable factory direct virgin hair price and ensure top quality, no additional pricing incur from middle-men, boutiques, and other online retailers.

✔Our Capacity – Over 10 tons of raw materials, 500,000 finished hair products in inventory, 1000+ packages of wigs are delivered to all parts of the country and overseas every day.

✔Our Shipment – Order in stock, Trial/Sample Order can be shipped within 24 hours after payment arrives. Customized Order normally needs 3-5 days.

✔Our Client – We have won a good reputation from 100,000+ customers around the world, exported all kinds of our human hair wigs to North America, Europe, Africa, Mid-East and more regions.

Send Your Orders To Us, Become Our Human Hair Distributor To Benefit Your Hair Business Now! Go To Wholesale Cheap Human Virgin Hair Bundles on https://www.justvirginhair.com/human-hair-weave