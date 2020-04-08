The One-Stop Destination ForHome Remodeling At MY Contractors

Every house eventually requires some sort of remodeling. For this, MY Contractors was built to serve customers who have the vision to create a better home. The company helps its clients with the upcoming projectand ensures the execution of the homeowner’s vision.

The team members at MY Contractors strive to offer excellent services with their hard-work. They are passionate and dedicated to their respective fields. Every member of our team has acquired several years of experience and completed many projects. Our brand’s goal is to reach the customer and fulfill their dreams.

Our specialty lies in specialization and construction of a new house or home remodeling. We provide different services associated with modeling and constructing, including:

• Room additions –Any number of rooms are added to the existing house as per the client’s choice. One simply has to search “Room additionsOak Park.”

• Bathroom remodeling – Your old and dull bathroom is remodeled into a brand newconcept with the latest installation systems.

• Interior remodeling – The company also focuses on other interior modeling services besides bathrooms when a customer requires it.

• Exterior as well as yard remodeling –To make a customized swimming pool or an extravagant fountain, MY Contractors will meet the requirements needed to complete the remodel. Our company will also renovateyards as per client needs.

• Kitchen remodeling –If a customer wants his or her kitchen upgraded, MY Contractors does not disappoint with the service it provides. With all the technologies and gadgets available in the market to make cooking easy, the company will install what you want according to the client’s necessities.

• Garage remodeling and ADU – If a customer is seeking agarage conversion in Oak Park, My Contractor provides the best service.

From designs, demolitions to the installations that are required to make a remodeling process successful, MY Contractors will take care ofeverything. Even the electrical, plumbing and various other sections are handled by this company’s team members.

If a person wants to get a free consultation and more information, they can get in touch with the office by calling +1 (855) 556 1631.

Contact us:

MY Contractors, Inc.

Phone: 1 (855) 556-1631

E-Mail: myc.office@gmail.com

Address: 5737 Kanan Road Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Website: http://mycontractorsinc.com/