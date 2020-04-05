New Book by Cassie Roberts: A Day at the Zoo

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Cassie Roberts A Day at the Zoo hitting stores everywhere on September 1st, 2019.

A DAY AT THE ZOO is a vivid and whimsical story about two children and their adventures at the zoo. Enjoy playful rhymes and the strong message of never giving up and always being brave. A wonderful read for children and adults alike.

Cassie Roberts was born in the Adelaide Hills region of South Australia and now calls Canberra home with her husband and two sticky-fingered children, William & Rose.

Always full of imagination and the desire to make people laugh, Cassie started writing funny stories to lift the spirits of her children, whilst their father was deployed in the Middle East. Combining her humorous, witty and somewhat outrageous personality with her background in Advertising and Education, she cleverly encourages her readers to never give up and to try new things.

Cassie’s stories are not only for children to enjoy but also for their very tired parents!

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org