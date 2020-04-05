New Book by Bill Smoot – LOVE: A STORY

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Bill Smoot LOVE: A STORY hitting stores everywhere on August 21st, 2019.

The narrative of the LOVE: A STORY is laced with philosophic musings on the nature of love, life, and story-telling. The narration suggests an American counterpart to the novels of Milan Kundera for its interweaving of fiction, philosophy, and memoir. The dominant theme is that life is a story, and that living is story telling. The last part suggest that the book that Michael, the main character, begins to write is the book the reader is reading, and the reader is left to wonder whether the action is in fact “real” or just “story.”

Bill Smoot grew up in Maysville, Kentucky. He received his BA from Purdue University and his PhD in philosophy from Northwestern University. His essays and short fiction have appeared in a number of publications, among them The Nation, Literary Review, Crab Orchard Review, Orchid, Tupelo Quarterly, and Salon.com.

He is the author of Conversations with Great Teachers, a book of interviews with great teachers from across the country. He teaches at the Castilleja School in Palo Alto, California, and during the summers he teaches with the Prison University Project at San Quentin Prison. He lives in Berkeley with his dog Artemis.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org