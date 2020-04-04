DelivRan, A Food Delivery App That Beats Competitors, Is Saving Businesses And Employees In The Face Of COVID-19

1 April 2020 – DelivRan, a new food-based delivery service, is alleviating the demand for food delivery services in the face of COVID-19. As millions of American face stay-at-home orders to self-isolate, DelivRan is committed to connecting customers with their favorite restaurants and eateries so businesses and their employees can stay afloat.

Rivaling competitors like UberEats and Postmates, which take up to 50% of profits from businesses in fees and surcharges, DelivRan is proving a sustainable and affordable alternative in the face of COVID-19, charging just $1 per delivery to customers and remaining free for businesses. Helping businesses to hire or re-purpose their existing workforce as delivery drivers, DelivRan is supporting businesses, employees, and local communities nationwide. No longer watch restaurants replace staff trained in food handling with random delivery drivers, who one in four report sampling food before delivery and other dangerous, unsanitary behaviors.

Every business can instantly offer online ordering for delivery or pickup with DelivRan. Allowing businesses to feature items or menus in the application, restaurants and eateries can also enjoy full order tracking and status updates of in progress, ready/out for delivery, and completed. Customers are simultaneously updated via SMS when an order is being prepared and when it is ready and out for delivery, and instant payments via accepted via Stripe Connect, PayPal, and Square. Such payments prove a lifesaver for businesses trying to navigate diminished revenues in these trying times.

As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, businesses, including restaurants and eateries, are increasingly left to shutter their doors and leave millions of dedicated service employees without work. But now, with the help of DelivRan and its innovative businesses model, the modern workforce can be employed with a sustainable delivery-based alternative in the face of COVID-19. With a job marketplace included in-app, even businesses without employees to re-purpose as delivery drivers have the option to hire full-time, part-time, or per-delivery assistance with flat-fee offers.

DelivRan, a new courier-based food delivery service, was developed in 2020. Developed for the Covid-19 Global Hackathon, an event attended by leading technology companies including Twitter, Facebook, Microsoft, Pinterest, Slack, Giphy, TikTok, and WeChat, each came together to share resources and support hackathon participants. An entry into the “BuildForCovid-19” Hackathon, the hackathon will announce the event’s top projects on April 3rd, 2020.

