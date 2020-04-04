ASM IBMR batch of IIMBx students felicitated by IIM Bangalore

Pune, April 4, 2020: A batch of PGDM/MBA students of Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM) Group of Institutes, Pune were honored with certificates on completion of the 8-week IIMBx course conducted by IIM-Bangalore recently. The students also got an opportunity to interact with senior IIM-Bangalore faculty. ASM’s IBMR has a tie-up with IIM-Bangalore where students get an opportunity to do IIMBx digital course through ASM, Pune. This 8-week digital course gives students an edge over other PGDM/MBA students, as it gives them access to IIM faculty, interactive webinars and class sessions besides better insights on specific subjects like marketing, HR & finance, etc. Majority of the students taking up IIMBx digital course have already been placed in well-known companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM said,”Tie-ups with renowned instituteslike IIM-Bangalore in the digital mode gives students the flexibility to choose and pursue their career ambitions with physical presence not being an obstacle. We have more such associations with globally renowned institutes and companies – Harvard Business School online, IBM & SAP ensuring holistic learning and industry readiness of our students.”

In his comments, Prof. P D Jose, Chairman, IIMBx, said “The IIMBx ASM partnership is quite unique as we’re taking some bit of the higher IIMBx experience to students who otherwise might not have access to it. It allows IIMBx to scale up its activities and work with individual institutes to improve overall quality of education as not many have access to similar resources or faculty. This kind of collaboration effectively helps everyone to rise up. This is part of our objective to improve the overall quality management education India. In doing so we hope students benefit a lot more.”

Added, Vasanthi Srinivasan, Chairperson, Digital, IIM said, “As a faculty member teaching online on IIMBx platform doesn’t give us a chance to interact with our students. Meeting the batch of ASM students here, is what makes it truly valuable. With absolutely no experience, students are able to relate as to how this course will be useful to them in future. The idea of seeding managers of tomorrow have an important role to play in the future starts from colleges.”

About Audyogik Shikshan Mandal (ASM): Established in 1983, ASM Group offers learning options from KG to Ph.D. It has persistently turned out well-rounded professionals, who have gone on to become leaders in their spheres. ASM’s IBMR has been consistently ranked amongst the top b-schools in India and is known for its consistent calendar of events that imbues students with unmatchable industry experience/exposure. It boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure – wi-fi enabled campuses, sporting facilities, well-stocked libraries, computer centers, and classrooms equipped with the latest technology. ASM placement cell has a stellar track record with 70,000+ alumni already working with top-notch MNCs and leading corporations in India and abroad (TATA, UB Group, Aditya Birla Group, Colgate, Godrej, Mercedes Benz, Johnson & Johnson, General Motors, MTS, Toshiba, ICICI Securities, Deloitte, etc.) in various sectors, functions and levels. Do visit to know more www.asmedu.org.