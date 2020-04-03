Covid-19 Lockdown : Greenwood High International School comes forward to help the needy

The nationwide lockdown to combat Coronavirus outbreak in the country has led to severe difficulties for the poor and homeless people. In an effort to help the needy, Greenwood High International School, has come forward to do their bit to the cause. The school have undertaken the initiative to prepare food for 300 underprivileged families every day and distribute in and around Sarjapur area with the help of Sarjapur police station. This would be a continuous support from the school authority towards the needy people until the lockdown ends. While distributing the food, the school authority also followed the social distancing norms and ensured that necessary precautionary measures like masks and gloves were used in the entire process to provide clean and hygienic food to the people.

Speaking on this initiative, Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High said: “As much as we believe in inculcating the values of benevolence and philanthropy among our students, we practise these ourselves too. Greenwood High has always been compassionate to help those in need and we continue to do so. We are mindful of contributing to the society in multiple ways and are proud to leverage our sources towards such an important cause. Several NGOs, individuals and businesses are pitching in to help the citizens and government through various initiatives with the hope that humanity would survive these dreadful times of coronavirus onslaught. We believe that only by active collaboration between all the members of the society, we will be able to overcome the impact of this pandemic.”