BYJU’S adds free LIVE classes to help students keep learning amidst COVID-19 nation-wide lockdown

New Delhi, 3rd April 2020: BYJU’S, the world’s most valuable edtech company, today introduced free Live Classes on its platform. Students will now be able to learn real-time from BYJU’S best teachers by reserving their preferred topic and slot from the schedule on BYJU’S – The Learning App.

Mrinal Mohit, Chief Operating Officer, BYJU’S said, “Learning from Home has gained utmost importance more than ever before due to temporary school closure. Students need a holistic and reliable solution that helps them continue learning from the comfort of their homes. After making our content free to assist students earlier, we have now added free ‘Live Classes’ on our platform, where students can attend 3-4 regular sessions per week. Along with the existing content available on the app, live classes will bring a schedule to their learning and give them access to good teachers – something that they are missing especially now. Our live classes will remain free for students across the country until the current situation persists.”

“We are extremely heartened by the overwhelming response to the free lessons on our learning app with 6 million new students learning in March 2020 alone. This reiterates the fact that online learning mediums are a great enabler in helping students when they learn from home.”

With this initiative, the company aims at further enriching the ‘Learn from Home’ experience for students. With engaging video lessons, interactive live classes and multiple practice tests, students can now schedule their daily study routine.

In early March, BYJU’S also announced free access to it’s learning app, to support and help students and parents cope with the sudden closure of schools in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Since the announcement, the company has witnessed a 150% increase in the number of new students learning on it and has seen students from both metros and non-metros extensively accessing lessons on the app.

UNESCO report states that the education of over 850 million students across 102 countries has been interrupted because of the COVID-19 crisis. The agency has also suggested that learning-platforms can help students access quality education remotely during times like these. With 250 million school-going students in India, it is of paramount importance that their health is protected while also ensuring that their learning does not get interrupted.

To access the free live classes, students can download the BYJU’S app from Playstore and Appstore and click on ‘Live classes’. They can select their preferred topic based on their class to book their slot. Offering a holistic learning experience, students can continue learning from home through interactive live lessons from top teachers, watch engaging videos and revise from multiple practice tests on the BYJU’S App.