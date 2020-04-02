Time is flying for UK Photo Restoration Co.

Nine! They say that time flies when you are having fun and boy I must have been having fun. It was 9 months ago that the Photo Restoration Co was born. The website was launched last years as I was slowly working my way through a couple of personal restoration projects. The slow trickle of business I expected didn’t happen, instead on day three I woke to find an inbox full of lovely people looking to have photos restored or coloured (I think you’d call it a torrent). In the first month of business I received a letter from a lady who doesn’t have the internet but had heard about “the amazing things I do to photographs”. She enclosed the only copy of a very old photograph with specific instructions to “get on with it!”

Other than spending time working on all of your lovely photos, The Photo Restoration Co is now booked to attend Family Tree Live in April this year at Alexandra Palace. I know a few of you are attending already. For those that weren’t aware I will have the high resolution scanner on the stand so if you bring your photos along you can receive a free no obligation quote to have your photos restored or coloured and you get to take a look at the ever growing book of before and after comparisons.

We also got the nod that The Photo Restoration Co. was selected by Feedspot as one of the Top 35 Photo Editing Blogs on the web. Ok… so I don’t write much, I don’t consider myself a wordsmith… but my business is visual images – so that’s what you get. Thank you Feedspot!

Our Facebook page is self propelling itself and has surpassed 1200 followers and is home to a community that aren’t necessarily looking to have their images restored or coloured they simply enjoy the photos. Our Instagram is growing daily.

There we are… I have had the opportunity to work on some truly amazing photos from all over the world, the satisfaction of knowing I have made sure they last for future generations, the lovely feedback received from clients, the amazing backstories I get to hear, they all make this a very enjoyable process. So THANK YOU to all my customers… for your custom and for the trust with your precious photos. I look forward to meeting many more of you in the future. – Nick.

Nick is the owner of The Photo Restoration Co. – A specialist in Photo Restoration and hand colouring of black and white photos. Based in the UK but working with clients worldwide.

