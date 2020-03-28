WP Engine Integration- Ecommerce Automation Features

If you are an active user of WP Engine, that can be a moment of joy for you. As this integration is proposed to create better experiences for your marketing and sales, within your WordPress ecosystem.

But, what if you don’t use WP Engine? Do you think, it would limit you using HubSpot CRM?

If you have a WordPress site, and you are fond of using HubSpot in your sales and marketing, then I have something for you, that can make up your day!

Follow me to the end, to know how can you grow better with HubSpot, even if you are not a follower of WP Engine.

1. Automatic Sync of customer, orders, products and conversion data.

Data is the most important asset, anyone can have. I usually have seen, marketers found it tough to utilize the data, they collect from their contacts, but fail to see the potential, what data contains?

It may be because they lack systematic orientation of data, with unstructured data syncing. Or they don’t have the proper tool to provide the full context across all forms, pop-up forms, and live chat interactions

If I talk about WP Engine, it gives perfect flexibility to sync all your data onto HubSpot CRM.

2. Forms and pop-up forms for better Lead Capturing

WP Engine is a highly dedicated WordPress Platform, known for exceptional growth and customer service, which holds highly targeted forms and pop-ups, that will help you to capture more quality leads, for better conversions.

But, you can still enjoy the highly interactive forms and pop-ups in your website, fetch and analyze data to understand your customers’ behavior and react likewise with seasonal offers and product bundles to target them.

3. Live Chat for Lucrative Customer Interaction

Do you know, if you don’t respond to your customers in less than a quarter of a minute, you’ve probably have lost them?

It is far truer, as nobody is interested to wait for your response, if they didn’t get their answer in few seconds, they will definitely leave you, so chatting software has become a necessity for the modern marketers.

HubSpot Live chat has become the boon for modern marketers. Today, every single active online retailer want to stay up-to-date with each and every store happenings.

This live chat stood out in the crowd in a different way. Such that, you can easily get the real-time updates of your orders using our HubSpot Deal Per Order.

Get 50% discount on WP Engine Services Now !!