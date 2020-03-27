Telephonic Conversation between PM and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The two leaders exchanged information and views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, as well as the steps being taken by their Governments. They agreed that the next few weeks would be crucial to control the spread of the virus, and required concerted and coordinated efforts by all countries. In this context, they appreciated the organisation of a Virtual Summit among G20 Leaders earlier in the day, to discuss the pandemic.

Both leaders emphasised the importance they attach to the strength and richness of the bilateral relationship. They agreed to maintain regular consultations between their officials in the present situation, particularly to ensure continuity of logistical supply lines.

HH the Crown Prince assured Prime Minister about the welfare of the over 2 million Indians living in UAE and contributing to its economy. Prime Minister thanked the Crown Prince for his personal attention to the health and safety of Indian expatriates in the present situation.