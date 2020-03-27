Chamber Of Commerce Membership In Killeen

Killeen, TX/ 2020: Businesses that are members of a reputed chamber of commerce enjoy a number of benefits in the form of services and support to establish themselves successfully. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is an organization that is committed towards helping community leaders and businesses in achieving economic prosperity with its beneficial services.

An organization of businesses, the chamber works towards furthering its community’s collective interests at the regional, state and national levels. It is a member of organizations like Texas Association of business, The Gulf Coast Strategic Highway Coalition, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Association of Defense Communities, Association of the United States Army and Association of Chamber of Commerce.

Membership

Engage Level: This level costs $300 a year and caters to the needs of small businesses. It includes networking, directory listing, member first event tickets, business councils, and event participation.

Build Level: This level costs $50 a month or $600 a year and grants exposure to businesses via enhanced directory listings, marketing and sending deals to members.

Lead Level: This tier costs $100 per month and offers members a reserved seat at the Signature It also provides access to leadership councils (Public policy, Military relations, and Information Technology)

Invest Level: At a cost of $3,800 a year and up, this level offers opportunities to invest in economic and community development programs.

Benefits Of Choosing Us

Non-profit members are offered special rates.

Access to meaningful area events and special programs.

Offers outstanding customer care.

Member to member discounts.

The chamber is committed towards the community’s advancement.

Opportunities are provided to members for learning new skills and adapting to changes.

It has an award-winning website.

Members can market their special offers via an online coupon system.

It hosts signature events such as Flavors of Central Texas, Leadercast Women, Leadercast, Rock the Foundation and Annual Membership Banquet.

For more information on membership at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can pay a visit at One Santa Fe Plaza Drive, Killeen, TX – 76541 or call at (254) 526 – 9551. You can also visit the chamber’s website at https://www.killeenchamber.com/