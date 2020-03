‘Rakko Tools’ Released 100+ Web Tools and Has Exceeded 250K PVs Monthly

ThinKraft, Inc. (HQ: Tokyo, Japan, Pres.: Yasutaka Sakatani) announces that on its web tool service ‘Rakko Tools’, more than 100 tools are offered and the free online tool website has exceeded 250,000 PVs per month.

Rakko Tools: https://en.rakko.tools

About Rakko Tools

Rakko Tools is a free online tool website mainly targeted at website owners. Other than English and Japanese, it is translated multilingually.

About the Operating Company

Thinkraft, Inc.

https://thinkraft.co.jp/

Founded in November 2015, it has planned and managed online medias, sold old domains, undertaken SEO business, etc.

Representative (Pres.): Mr. Yasutaka Sakatani

Head Office Address: 1-19-12, Dogenzaka Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0043 JAPAN

