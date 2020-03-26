Neuroendoscopy Devices Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

The Global Neuroendoscopy Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 204.4 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.12% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of brain disorders such as brain tumors and optic nerve compression. The market value stood at USD 117.5 million in 2018.

The information presented above is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes, Flexible Neuroendoscopes), By Application Type (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy, Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy, Transcranial Neuroendoscopy), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/neurology-endoscopy-devices-market-100692

List of Neuro Endoscopy Market Manufacturers:

Nevro Corporation

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Adeor medical AG

Braun Aesculap

Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument

Machida Endoscope

Clarus Medical LLC

HAWK

Schindlerendoskopie technologie GmbH

The report covers neuroendoscopy devices market trends, assisting readers to get a comprehensive overview of the industry. It covers factors boosting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market. The report throws light on the prime industry developments and interesting insights into the market. It also provides a list of all segments, regions and key players operating in the market. The neuroendoscopy devices report further provides details of the major strategies adopted by players for attaining a prominent position in the market competition. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neurology-endoscopy-devices-market-100692

Drivers –

Increasing Popularity of Minimally-invasive Neuroendoscopy Procedures to Add Impetus to Market

Brain tumors and their rising prevalence is a major factor in promoting neuro endoscopy market growth. Besides this, the rising cases of pediatric tumor cases will also help to drive the market during the forecast period. As per the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), an estimate of 3,720 cases of the pediatric tumor was registered in 2019. Additionally, the rising number of cases of spinal cord injury and trauma cases are further expected to aid in the expansion of the market in the near future.

Moreover, advancement in neuroimaging techniques and surgical apparatus will also help the market gain impetus. This, coupled with the advancement of technology, rising popularity and increasing success rate of minimally-invasive neurosurgery is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the long run