AMEPA adds second member to management team at its Würselen headquarters and enhances presence in China

Armin Kempkes has been assigned as Managing Director of AMEPA, alongside Martin Fieweger. Additionally, the company, which specializes in the manufacturing of systems for slag detection in the liquid phase, online roughness measuring and oil layer inspection, has increased its presence in China by establishing “AMEPA Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd”.

Armin Kempkes has recently been named second Managing Director of AMEPA. With 20 years of management experience at a service provider and manufacturer of measuring and diagnostic systems – inter alia for enhanced predictive maintenance in the steel and aluminium industries – Armin Kempkes is a seasoned expert in the design of measuring systems that have to work reliably and with highest precision even under extremely rough operating conditions. At AMEPA, he is responsible for Production, Development and Finance.

Martin Fieweger, who also brings profound and wide-ranging expertise in process control, measuring systems and automation solutions in steel plants and rolling mills, will remain in charge of Sales, Service, Engineering and Order Management.

Stronger presence in China

In January, AMEPA incorporated AMEPA Trading Shanghai as a Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise (WFOE) to assure the best possible support of its Chinese customers. The entity”s activities focus on sales, on-site service and spare parts supply. Danny Dohrmann, who has been head of AMEPA”s Chinese representation, which has now been incorporated as a business, will continue as head of the new company and the newly hired local staff.

Martin Fieweger, responsible for AMEPA”s US and Chinese subsidiaries, wants to support its customers with optimum service: “Seeing that our order intake from China has been developing very positively, we are now in a position to provide a significantly expanded service portfolio there – including a wider range of on-site commissioning and aftersales services. All our development and manufacturing activities will remain at our headquarters in Würselen.”