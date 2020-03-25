Prince Charles has Coronavirus

Prince Charles, who was showing minor symptoms, was diagnosed for coronavirus. The tests confirmed that he has coronavirus. He is stable.

The British Royal Family is quite prudent to ensure safety of the members of the royal family. They follow protocols like no two heirs travel together. However, Prince Charles being diagnosed means that it may have put the entire royal family at risk.



The queen had met him on March 12th. She is being diagnosed whether it has affected her or any other member of the royal family.