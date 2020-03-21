Cloud Hosting Provider HostColor.com Launched Business Collaboration Server Named Office Cloud

HostColor.com (HC), a global Cloud Infrastructure provider has announced ‘Office Cloud’, a custom-built private business server collaboration hosting service.

The Office Cloud – https://www.hostcolor.com/cloud/office-cloud.html – is a customizable business server that allows organizations to share and collaborate on office documents, send and receive email, manage their calendar and have video chats in a secure private IT environment. Office Cloud is a form of a Private Cloud infrastructure 100% owned by the customer and used on a subscription basis. The Office Cloud works both on physical (Bare-Metal) Dedicated servers and Virtual (Cloud) servers.

HostColor.com deploys Office Cloud in a data center location chosen by its customers. The company’s U.S. data center service locations are South Bend (IN), Chicago, IL New York, Ashburn, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles.

Deployed on HostColor.com Infrastructure in South Bend, Indiana, the Office Cloud gives the company’s customers the opportunity to use services like High Availability (HA) and Automated Fault-Tolerance (AFT).

The High Availability function (HA) monitors the Office Cloud’s server operating system for failure and outage. If any is detected, the HA restarts the Office Cloud on another physical host, part of the Host Color Cloud Infrastructure. All operations and services resume automatically. The Automated Fault-Tolerance (AFT) is a service that eliminates the risk of a Office Cloud outage. AFT creates a mirrored Office Cloud server, which is synchronized and always up-to-date with the primary one. In an event of a hardware outage, the AFT automatically starts the failover Office Cloud server, ensuring zero downtime and preventing data loss.

‘Office Cloud’ is arguably the best business collaboration infrastructure service on the market. It is much secure and cost-effective than other popular online-based Office Suite services, because it is 100% owned by the organizations and thus prevents data leaks. The Office Cloud helps companies to optimize and improve their organizational structure by connecting their on-premise IT infrastructure to the Cloud in a secure, private environment”, says Host Color’s CEO Dimitar Avramov.

In addition to its U.S. data enter locations HC delivers Office Cloud services in 38 geolocations worldwide including European Union, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and India.

The biggest Cloud infrastructure market for HC outside the North America is Europe. The company’s Office Cloud service in Europe is called Cloud Workspaces (hostcoloreurope.com/businessapps/cloud-workspaces.html) The Cloud Workspaces are provisioned in 22 data centers across Europe – Amsterdam, The Hague, Copenhagen, London, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza, Milano, Vienna, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Helsinki, Stockholm, Prague, Bratislava, Bucharest, Sofia, Athens, Belgrade, Kyiv and Tbilisi.

