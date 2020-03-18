Pearl Items for Women in Manhar with Latest Collections and Best Designs

Designs of Manhar Pearl Items are inspired by the subtle beauty of nature such as vivid stars, magnificent peacock or colours of rainbow. Our products give a new definition to jewellery. Where can you wear these types of accessories? The answer is – anytime, anywhere!

The design of Pearl Items are apt to wear anywhere and for any occasion. Pearl Items are a perfect fusion of east and west designs. Our handcrafted 92.5 Pearl Items such as bohemian style add a touch of old world charm.

Pearl Items @ https://www.themanhar.com/product-category/pearl-items/

Intricacies of our jewellery products signify the skill of our craftsmen and Manhar strives to pay tribute to them by providing an ideal platform. For instance, while our Pearl Items are inspired by the fabric of nature.

92.5 handcrafted Pearl Items from Manhar got stunning colours, forms and artistry to let you make a style statement. Some of the significant characteristics of our accessories are exquisite shapes blended with eccentric contours and finished with styling.

For More Details https://www.themanhar.com/

Our handcrafted 92.5 Pearl Items are embellished with exquisite stones such as Black Onyx, Cubic Zircons, Peridot, Coral, Emeralds, Ruby and Turquoise. The best way to do shopping is pick the Pearl Items among the multiple categories available. Make Manhar your personal stylist and keep your worries away as we will ensure to keep you ahead of the fashion curve.

Contact Details:-

The Manhar

Phone: 7207602602

Website: https://www.themanhar.com/

Email: – support@themanhar.com

Facebook: – https://www.facebook.com/manharfinejewellery/

Instagram:- https://www.instagram.com/manhar_jewels/