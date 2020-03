Our team at Forever Smiles Turlock, led by Dr. Jasleen Kaur, aims to provide you and your family with friendly, customized dental care that focuses on your unique oral health needs, and your personal goals. We know you have a choice when it comes to your dental health, and we promise to make you feel happy about choosing our office. We offer standard and emergency dental care; from routine checkups and cleanings, to advanced braces, implants and completely new smiles.