Exciting new website for Access One Scaffolding

Access One has launched its brand new website, providing a fresh, accessible place for people to book scaffolding services. The website provides visitors with all of the information needed to be able to select the right scaffolding for their business or residential needs. The website features key information on the types of scaffolding and machinery available to help customers make the best selection for their requirements.

The new website marks an exciting new chapter for the New Zealand building company, which goes back over 30 years. The company started out as ‘All Alloy’, supplying Aluminium Mobile towers to the construction industry in Auckland. Over the years, the company has seen a number of changes, eventually becoming Access One (or ‘A1’ as it’s known by customers), and providing a range of scaffolding services.

Access One Scaffolding is a family-owned business, employing around 40 permanent staff between its Auckland and Hamilton branches. All employees are directly employed by A1, helping the company provide fast and effective service to its customers. Employees are at the heart of Access One’s work, and there is a huge drive to provide regular training to employees to ensure skills stay strong, with health and safety being a top priority for the business.

The aluminium system used by Access One is manufactured by the company itself and is regularly tested to ensure quality and durability. This provides assurance to customers and is a mark of the business’ commitment to providing exceptional services.

In addition to the launch of its new website, Access One has also launched a new Handy Scaff hire service. Handy Scaff is a mobile aluminium tower that can be modified for use for all kinds of maintenance, construction and DIY jobs. It’s a lightweight, easy to use system that enables users to carry out jobs easily, and is available in a range of sizes. The Handy Scaff can be collected or delivered and erected by one of Access One’s skilled and capable team. As a solution to help make scaffolding jobs simpler, Handy Scaff is already generating a lot of interest from both commercial and residential customers.

Access One is a recognised and trusted business in New Zealand. With years of experience offering professional scaffolding services, you can rest assured that Access One can satisfy all scaffolding needs. The new website aims to provide customers with more insight into the business, as well provide a clearer overview of its services. Customers can obtain a hassle-free quote via the website, or get in touch with Access One by phone to get further details on hire costs and delivery.

For more information, visit the Access One website or get in touch by phone on 0800 2547 2233.