What is Custom Antibody Production? How are Antibodies Produced?

The goal of custom antibody production is to obtain an antibody that performs well in the quantitative and qualitative immune-detection method. So, the performance of the antibody during the intended application is the most critical factor to consider.

Both the available forms of antigens (peptides versus proteins) and different types of production (monoclonal versus polyclonal) have to be considered when factoring in the costs involved with generating antibodies.

When going in for custom antibody development, most people wonder if polyclonal antibodies are better than the monoclonal ones. As the name manifests, polyclonal antibodies represent the total population of immunoglobins that are produced by animals in response to the naturally produced antigens we find in humans.

For example, the crude serum contains different types of antibody clones that hold up against the injected antigens already inside of the animal. Polyclonal antibodies are always the best choice for applications that involve qualitative detection or purification, like immune-precipitation and western blotting. They are less expensive to generate, and therefore they are considered better than the monoclonal antibodies.

These antibodies have another advantage over monoclonal antibodies. Polyclonal antibodies generally have a higher affinity and broader utility across the assay methods. An entire population of antibodies with a higher specificity can be generated with the help of secondary purification methods. The main disadvantage of the polyclonal antibodies is that their production that can yield a limited amount of antibodies. However, it is possible to produce different host species using different polyclonal antibodies production techniques.

Monoclonal antibodies are the cell lines that produce one specific molecular form of antibodies, and these antibodies have to be maintained and cultured for the indefinite time. Using monoclonal antibodies is the best option for an application requiring the constant performance of quantitative detection. These screening protocols are essential for maintaining antibody populations that can function in the assay usage as intended. These are more expensive to develop and produce than the polyclonal antibodies and are widely applicable to the different assay techniques. These bodies may or may not work for the western blotting. Custom antibody production has an extensive scale application.

