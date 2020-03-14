How Classifieds Ads is best for Promotions and Advertisements

Free Classified sites are those sites where you can publish your product or advertisement for free of cost and through those ads, subscribers can purchase from those sites. You can sell used or new products on these sites under categories like beauty, clothing, jewellery, furniture, home appliances, home décor, automobiles, electronics, mobile phones, etc.

Top 6 Free Classified Sites to post free classified ads online Avertisement or to promote your product.

1. OLX

OLX is the best free classified website for free advertisement. You can promote your product or business at OLX or at the OLX app. On OLX, you can also purchase or sell used mobile phones, electronics, home appliances, furniture, home decor, etc. You can get great deals on the products which are second hand or used. If you have unused items at your home you can upload the items on the OLX site and sell them. You can make some extra money from this. You can post ads in different categories like beauty, furniture, electronics, home appliances, car, bikes, etc.

2. QUIKR

Quikr is another one among the top free ad posting sites for free advertisement. It is also considered to be the third best website for free advertising. You can upload adds regarding used bikes, cars, etc. Ad poster can also ad post regarding various job requirements and businesses requirements.

Users can get great deals and you can also negotiate prices of the items on Quikr. You can upload posts on different categories like electronics, beauty, furniture, vehicles, etc.

3. CLICK

Click is another one of the known websites for free advertisement. You don’t have to know English language to upload ads on Click. You can even upload ads on Click in English as well as other languages. But first you have opened an account on Click which is free of cost. Click is available on website as well as mobile phone app. If you want to promote a local business, Click is one of the best options for you. You can post free ads in different categories like home appliances, electronics, etc.

4. CRAIGSLIST

Craigslist is the largest free classified sites in the whole world. It has also open and site which helps the citizens to post their ads on the website for free. You can post free classifieds in different categories like beauty, home decor, electronics, etc. Craigslist is the oldest website in the country and it is still the fastest growing website in the free advertising field. You can even have group discussions regarding different topics on the website which is of free service. This website is of international standards so it helps its users to detect fraud, identify scams and fake buyers or sellers easily.

5. ADS GLOBE

Ads Globe is one of the best classified sites for free advertisement. It is available in around 150 countries. You can post free classified advertisement on the website related to businesses, matrimony, beauty, events, job availability, automobiles, electronics, etc. It also offers Business to Business and Business to Customers type of buying and selling of items online.

6. Free classifieds

Free classifieds is one of the largest growing websites for free advertisement. You can post classified ads under various categories like home decor, home appliances, beauty, electronics, automobiles, etc. This website also has premium membership where you can get more exposure and the sales are faster. And in premium membership your ads are always on top of the list of the free classifieds website.

