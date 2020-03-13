Epson RX8804 Series Real-Time Clock Module Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) March 13, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the RX8804 RTC module by Epson in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.

Epson’s real time clock module (XA3) and the XB3 module, both from the RX8804 series, feature high reliability and a wide operating temperature for use in a variety of applications such as home automation, medical, green energy and factory automation environments. It is designed for ultra-precise time keeping and uses the latest technology to achieve accuracy, lower power consumption and longer battery life.

