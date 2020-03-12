Smart Phones for Anganwadi Workers

Anganwadi Workers are provided with Smart Phone through States for ICDS-Common Application Software developed under POSHAN Abhiyaan to enable efficient service delivery and efficient monitoring.

The target under POSHAN Abhiyaan is to provide Smart Phone based mobile Application to all Anganwadi Centres across 36 States/UTs. As on 29.02.2020, more than 6.25 lakh Anganwadi Workers across 28 States/UTs are using the application for service delivery. Due to delay in procurement of smart phones by the States, some States have not yet provided the smart phones to the Anganwadi Workers.

This information was given by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.