Lock Eyes with your Significant Other over a Bowl of Sushi at a Romantic Bistro

No one can deny the inevitable link between sushi and romance. Celebrating sushi on a rooftop restaurant is inarguably the smoothest road to romance.

Queens

Perhaps the finest thing about sushi is its celebratory essence. Moreover, it follows a distinctive style of cooking that is based on a firm sense of order. You need not drive up to the Best Japanese Restaurant in Queens to get a hint of the same. Where there is sushi, there is order. Where there is order, there is romance. And a bowl of well-cupped sushi has been bringing couples closer!

The relationship among sushi, spring and love

In Japan, spring is welcomed with a curious bean-throwing festival in which time people worship Japan’s rice god. Sushi, therefore, is intricately linked with the celebration of a new beginning.

Today, the spread of rooftop Japanese restaurants is not a mere fad. It is, unwittingly or otherwise, based on scientific reasons. Food has long been known to be a way to display skills to a potential mate. And nothing can beat a bowl of sushi, especially if it is made the Japanese way. Indeed, it is not for nothing that Romantic Rooftop Restaurants Near Me is the highest-searched topic today.

The traditional way of serving a bowl of sushi

The traditional way of serving sushi begins with a hot towel and ends with finely segmented oranges on a plate. While sashimi is eaten with chopsticks, sushi must be had with fingers.

It is vital to avoid dipping the rice in the soy-wasabi mixture. Instead, you dip the fish. Finally, before pouring yourself a drink, make sure your companion’s glass is full. That’s how the Japanese do it.

Celebrate love over the finest sushi in town

The very sight of sushi compactly overturned in the bowl is enough to evoke the rush of romance. Moreover, Japanese sushi is overwhelmingly humane and steeped in Japanese philosophy. It is one of the warmest symbols of love and togetherness in the gamut of Japanese cuisine.