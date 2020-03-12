Hunar Haat/Hubs for empowerment of the minorities

Ministry of Minority Affairs launched Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/ Crafts for Development (USTTAD) scheme on 14th May, 2015 to preserve the rich heritage of traditional arts/crafts of minorities. The training component of the scheme was started from 2016-17. Hunar Haat is being implemented from 2016-17 as a component of USTTAD scheme. The Hunar Haat is an effective platform wherein opportunity is given to artisans/craftsmen and culinary experts from across the country to showcase and market their handmade, rare, exquisite indigenous products. The details of the Scheme Guidelines are also available in public domain on the USTTAD Scheme Portal, i.e., usttad.minorityaffairs.gov.in/. While no separate funds are allocated for Hunar Haat component, the funds allocated under USTTAD scheme and total funds spent, funds spent under training component and funds spent under Hunar Haat component of USTTAD scheme since 2016-17 are as given below:

(Rs. In Crore)

Year

Funds Allocated

Funds spent

Training component

Hunar Haat component

Total expenditure

2016-17

20.00

17.11

2.66

19.77

2017-18

22.00

18.53

3.27

21.80

2018-19

30.00

26.27

4.99

31.26

2019-20*

50.00

19.88

15.74

35.62

Total

122.00

81.79

26.66

108.45

* As on 06.03.2020

The Ministry has implemented Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) earlier known as Multi-sectoral Development Programme (MsDP), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, in 1300 identified Minority Concentration Areas (MCAs) of the country with the objective of developing socio-economic assets and basic amenities in these areas to bring them at par with other parts of the country. The MCAs include 870 Minority Concentration Blocks, 321 Minority Concentration Towns and 109 Minority Concentration Districts Headquarters. Thrust of the PMJVK is to allocate at least 80% of the resources in education, health and skill development sectors of which atleast 33-40% to be allocated for women centric projects. Construction of Hunar Hubs is one of the projects considered under the scheme with the objective of enabling artisans/entrepreneurs to carry out exhibitions/melas/food-courts/skill training under one roof in the identified MCD Hqrs. Till date, 08 nos. of Hunar Hubs have been sanctioned by the Empowered Committee on the basis of proposals received from the States of Kerala(2), Maharashtra (1), Meghalaya(1) and Andhra Pradesh(4).

Hunar Haats have generated employment and employment opportunities for more than 3.00 lakh artisans/craftspersons & culinary experts and associated artisans and have strengthened their market linkages for indigenous products in the 21 Hunar Haats organized so far since November, 2016 at India International Trade Fair, New Delhi, (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi, (February 2017, February 2018 and January 2019), Puducherry (September 2017, October 2018), Mumbai (January 2018, December 2018 and December 2019), Prayagraj (September 2018 and November 2019), Jaipur (Aug.-Sept. 2019), Ahmedabad (December 2019), Hyderabad (January 2020), Lucknow (January, 2020), Indore (February 2020), India Gate Lawns, New Delhi (February, 2020) and Ranchi (Feb.-Mar. 2020).

So far, 5,152 craftsmen/artisans and culinary experts, including 1,152 women craftsmen/artisans and culinary experts, have been directly benefited under the Hunar Haat component of the USTTAD scheme. The year-wise details of such craftsmen/artisans and culinary expertsduring the last three years and current year are as under:-

Year

Male

(craftsmen/artisans and culinary experts)

Female

(craftsmen/artisans and culinary experts)

Total

2016-17

428

176

604

2017-18

636

236

872

2018-19

764

212

976

2019-20

2172

528

2700

Total

4000

1152

5152

Further, 23,760 trainees have been directly benefited under the training component of USTTAD Scheme.

Construction of Hunar Hubs is one of the projects considered under the scheme with the objective of enabling artisans/entrepreneurs to carry out exhibitions/melas/food-courts/skill training under one roof. Sanction of Hunar Hubs under PMJVK depends on the proposals received from States/UTs on the basis of the felt need of the Minority Concentration Areas.

This was stated by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.