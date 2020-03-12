Annual Congress on Dental Health and Oral Care

Dental Health 2020 anticipates hundreds of Delegates, including Keynote speakers, Workshop organizers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presentations by students besides Medical Devise vendors with exhibition space around the world Bearing in mind different perspectives from a variety of professions, presentations, workshops and exhibitions will concentrate on innovations in education, science, medicine and technologies, in the spatial domain and their possible contribution to a more just, ethical and sustainable society. Dental Health 2020 solicit contributions as call for papers and abstract submissions focusing on, but not limited to the following sessions and topics.