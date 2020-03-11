Welding Positioner: Every Welder Needs These!

ARE YOU A WELDER?

If you are a welder, you must be, if reading this, you need a welding positioner. Every welder feels the pain of having to bend over all day to weld on projects. A welding positioner is a tool that makes welders’ dreams come true. Simply place the project on the positioner and let it spin around for you to work on.

WHY USE WELDING POSITIONERS?

As mentioned earlier, it helps alleviate the pain associated with bending over in awkward positions to weld objects. However, as stated on “The Fabricator” website which can be located here, https://www.thefabricator.com/thefabricator/article/arcwelding/automation-energizes-structural-steel-fab-operation, there are many benefits. Larger projects increase chances of injuries, this tool helps make fewer accidents because safety is a big issue. The quality of work is also increased, as you can reach more angles with this tool. No more reaching in tight spots, hoping the weld is good.

WHERE CAN I GET A POSITIONING MACHINE?

SOHO International has a wide assortment of different welding tools that they have been manufacturing since 1999. Based in Beicangmen, Wuxi, Jiangsu, they are in a great location for distribution throughout the world, serving the United Staes, England, Europe, and more. They have established a great reputation, from consultation to manufacture, installation, and service, this company ensures your satisfaction. Prices range anywhere from $1,200.00$-23,000.00. This, of course, depends on the size and need.

WHAT TYPE OF POSITIONER DO YOU NEED?

There are many different types and sizes, depending on your needs. The “Fixed welding positioner”, can be ordered in various sizes according to load cap, rotation, and tilt angle. These are used for heavy-duty work and can handle in some cases, as much as 100 tons. Several different welding table positioners of varying sizes are available as well.

MORE POSITIONERS AVAILABLE:

The headstock and tailstock positioner is like a two-piece machinery that holds both sides of a project. These are used to weld projects that need repositioning while being welded at the same time. Cradle welding machines are great for huge and heavy items. They hold the pieces in place while you weld. There many different tools that you can purchase for your welding needs.

HOW DO YOU CONTACT SOHO?

SOHO can be reached by using their website, which an also help you determine which machine you need. Go to: https://sohoweldingpositioner.com/ to check out all their machines, and tools. There is an email you can use, or you can call international to: 8651082302813, or send them a fax to 8651082300529. Don’t forget to click on their blog too. It offers all kinds of information on new products, as well as general information on new techniques to use. Don’t waste any more time. Look into getting yourself or company new machinery to enhance your jobs.

Media Contact:

008615052289728

Mail: wxsohojimmy@gmail.com

###