Grand Opening Announcement for Decorum Luxury Apartments, Fort Myers, FL

Ft. Myers, FL., March 11, 2020 — Knott Realty Group announces the grand opening of Decorum, a new 435-unit luxury apartment community, in Fort Myers, FL offering abundant amenities and contemporary apartment homes close to local restaurants, shopping destinations, entertainment, the beach, and nearby employers.

The development is located at 9851 Decorum Drive just off Six Mile Cypress Parkway and Colonial Boulevard. With nearby I-75 access and minutes away from Downtown Fort Myers and the River District, Decorum is perfectly placed to invigorate an active lifestyle with urban conveniences. The grand opening event will be held at the community clubhouse on March 12, 2020 starting with a ribbon cutting at 5:30pm. The celebration will include an open house with refreshments, local cuisine, tours of the community, and live jazz.

Decorum includes a variety of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, that range in size from 638 to 1,443 square feet. Interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, designer grey cabinetry, tile backsplashes, and wood-style and ceramic flooring. Residences include open floor plans, spa-inspired bathrooms with walk-in showers or soaking tubs, and full-size washer dryer sets. Screened balconies or patios and French-door refrigerators are available in select apartment homes.

The community clubhouse is designed with a variety of social spaces, a chef demonstration area with catering pantry, and conference room. The fitness center includes the latest cardio and strength training equipment, a yoga studio, and on-demand fitness classes. Residents can enjoy billiards, shuffleboard, a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, lounge seating, dual outdoor kitchens, grilling stations and dining areas. The pet friendly community includes a dog park with agility course, parcel locker system and is professionally managed by Greystar with an on-site management and maintenance team.

Contact:

Cheryl Christy

Sr. Community Manager

Decorum Apartments

9851 Decorum Drive

Ft. Myers, FL 33966

239-202-1220

decorummgr@greystar.com

https://www.LiveAtDecorum.com